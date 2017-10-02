How Louisville prepares for mass casualty events

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The shooting in Las Vegas is an unthinkable tragedy, but it's still one that local hospitals and first responders plan for.

Cis Gruebbel is the Chief Nursing Officer at Norton Children's hospital, a level one trauma center for children.

"That means that we have lots of great resources on hand 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Gruebbel said. "We have a really pretty robust system."

They use the term "Code Yellow" for mass casualty situations and partner with neighboring UofL Hospital and first responders on training.

"There's no way you could really ever prepare for a situation like you saw in Las Vegas," Mitchell Burmeister, a spokesperson for Metro Emergency Services said.

He said the department wants people to sign up for LENS alert, which sends texts in case of severe events.

"If we need to notify you of something that could be life threatening in your community, that is a great communication tool that we have," Burmeister said.

He said a unit known as rescue task force trains for the major events.

"They are able to go in with the same methodology responding right along law enforcement," Burmeister said.

The city's hospitals use a synchronized web system to list available beds.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former UofL athletes on Las Vegas shooting: 'We heard the first two pops'

+ Louisville native provided aid to Las Vegas shooting victims

+ The Latest: Leaders, mourners gather at prayer vigils

"You could go into that system and say this is how many patients anyone of us could take," Gruebbel said.

Gruebbel said anyone can help hospitals prepare by donating blood.

"Blood donation is literally a difference between life and death," she said.

That LENS alert system from Metro EMS also allows anyone to sign up for specific big events by going onto the Louisville city website.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.