Former UofL athletes on Las Vegas shooting: 'We heard the first two pops'

They thought the Route 91 Harvest Festival was the perfect ending to their Vegas girls weekend. (Source: Provided photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Route 91 Harvest Festival was the perfect end to a Las Vegas girls weekend for former University of Louisville softball players Chrisanna Roberts and Alicja Wolny.

But just about 45 seconds after Roberts finished recording a portion of Jason Aldean's performance, everything changed.

"We heard the first two pops," Roberts said. "Pop pop, and then a few seconds later pop pop pop pop lots of gunfire."

"Hundreds and hundreds of rounds," Wolny said. "One after the other, we just started running."

The friends said the gunfire was so loud, they thought the shooter was in the crowd. The gunman was actually stories above in a nearby hotel.

"As we're running we're seeing countless people getting hit with bullets, falling to the ground, lots of screaming," Roberts said.

The friends took cover under a tent selling merchandise. However, they felt like sitting ducks, waiting to die, so they made another move.

"Me and Alicja ran into the Tropicana," Roberts said. "We were starting to breathe a sigh of relief. We thought it was over. We were inside. We were safe."

Seconds after entering the Tropicana, hundreds came running claiming a shooter was in the building. The friends were separated in the madness.

"We thought it was like hours," Wolny said.

Roberts and Wolny have reunited, but they know they'll never be the same.

"It will definitely change everything in my life," Wolny said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.