Louisville native and wife injured in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WAVE) - A Louisville native was injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Police say a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. As of Monday night, 59 people have died and more than 500 are wounded.

Harrison Atzinger and his wife were watching Jason Aldean's set when they heard the first shots.

They ducked for cover but both were injured by shrapnel. Atzinger was cut on the side of his head.

"My wife got hit in her shoulder. Her shoulder's cut up pretty bad and then she got hit in the lower back as well," he told us. "You know, it wasn't as bad as it could have been. Wasn't as bad as you know we thought it was."

The couple got checked out by paramedics, then Atzinger went back to help the wounded.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ The Latest: Officials update number of firearms found

+ Louisville native provided aid to Las Vegas shooting victims

+ Former UofL athletes on Las Vegas shooting: 'We heard the first two pops'

"He took one in the bottom of his calf and couldn't use his right leg at all, so I felt we had to carry him out," Atzinger said of one rescue. "We got him into, it was one of those giant trash bins that they have and we dumped him in there. I mean it was, it was ugly. I mean there was a lot of people down, you know, in the path that we were in."

It's the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself before they made entry into his hotel room.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.