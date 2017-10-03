Nobel physics prize: A big award often for tiny materials - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nobel physics prize: A big award often for tiny materials

(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE). FILE- In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The Nobel prize has greater... (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE). FILE- In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. The Nobel prize has greater...

STOCKHOLM (AP) - The Nobel Physics Prize honors big discoveries involving materials often too small to be seen by the naked eye.

The 2017 prize being announced Tuesday by Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences comes with 9 million kronor ($1.1 million). For the past 25 years, the prize has been shared among multiple winners.

The 2016 prize went to three British-born researchers who applied the mathematical discipline of topology to help understand the workings of exotic matter such as superconductors and superfluids. In 2014, a Japanese and a Canadian shared the physics prize for studies that proved that the elementary particles called neutrinos have mass.

This year's Nobel medicine prize went Monday to three Americans studying circadian rhythms - better known as body clocks: Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting

    Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:50:16 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:54 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:54:07 GMT
    Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.More >>
    Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.More >>

  • Muslim advocates, legal org file suits over travel ban

    Muslim advocates, legal org file suits over travel ban

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:50:29 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:54 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:54:05 GMT
    A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries, including...More >>
    A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries, including Iran, were announced late last month.More >>

  • Protest leaders: We're not going away, in spite of arrests

    Protest leaders: We're not going away, in spite of arrests

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:40:26 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:54 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:54:04 GMT
    Protest leaders in St. Louis say the arrest of a clergyman who was taken to the ground and subdued with pepper spray is the latest incident in which police have been responsible for "unnecessary and dangerous...More >>
    Protest leaders in St. Louis say the arrest of a clergyman who was taken to the ground and subdued with pepper spray is the latest incident in which police have been responsible for "unnecessary and dangerous violence" against demonstrators.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly