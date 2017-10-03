Investigators want to talk to Vegas gunman's girlfriend

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A gun store owner said the Las Vegas attacker made purchases at his store in the past.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.

The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy's effects far beyond the city where it occurred.

Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Police are trying to learn what sparked a multimillionaire to open fire from a Las Vegas hotel room, killing at least 59 people during a country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A woman from Beaver, Oklahoma was among those shot last night in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators trying to figure out why Stephen Paddock gunned down 59 people from his high-rise hotel suite are analyzing his computer and cellphone, looking at casino surveillance footage and seeking to interview his girlfriend.

Nearly two days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, what set off the 64-year-old high-rolling gambler and retired accountant remained a big question mark Tuesday, though the Las Vegas sheriff said he is confident investigators will find a motive.

Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is considered a "person of interest" and has been speaking with police from the Philippines, where she is traveling, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

"We anticipate some information from her shortly," he said.

While the probe into Paddock's background included searches of two houses he owned in Nevada, some investigators turned their focus from the shooter's perch to the festival grounds outside the Mandalay Bay hotel casino where his victims fell.

A dozen investigators, most in FBI jackets and all wearing blue booties to avoid contaminating the scene, documented evidence at the site where gunfire rained down Sunday night and country music gave way to screams of pain and terror.

"Shoes, baby strollers, chairs, sunglasses, purses. The whole field was just littered with things," said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who told The Associated Press it was like a "war zone." ''There were bloodstains everywhere."

Paddock killed himself before a SWAT team blew off the door of his room on the 32nd floor.

Investigators found video cameras set up inside his room and on a service cart outside it to spy anyone coming his way, Lombardo said.

A hotel security guard who approached the room during the rampage was shot through the door and wounded in the leg.

Paddock had 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at his Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.

More than 500 people were injured in the rampage, some by gunfire, some during the chaotic escape. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.

All but three of the dead had been identified by Tuesday afternoon, Lombardo said.

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente speculated that there was "some sort of major trigger in his life - a great loss, a breakup, or maybe he just found out he has a terminal disease."

Clemente said a "psychological autopsy" may be necessary to try to establish the motive for the attack. If the suicide didn't destroy Paddock's brain, experts may even find a neurological disorder or malformation, he said.

He said there could even be a genetic component to the slaughter: Paddock's father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s and was diagnosed a psychopath.

"The genetics load the gun, personality and psychology aim it, and experiences pull the trigger, typically," Clemente said.

Paddock had a business degree from Cal State Northridge. In the 1970s and '80s, he worked as a mail carrier and an IRS agent and held down an auditing job in the Defense Department, according to the government. He later worked for a defense contractor.

He had no known criminal record, and public records showed no signs of financial troubles, though he was said to be a big gambler.

"No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff," his brother, Eric Paddock, said outside his Florida home. He said he was at a loss to explain the massacre.

Nevada's Gaming Control Board said it will pass along records compiled on Paddock and Danley to investigators. Danley is expected to speak with detectives when she returns to the U.S. from out of the country.

The FBI discounted the possibility of international terrorism early on, even after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sally Ho and Brian Skoloff in Las Vegas; Brian Melley in Los Angeles; and Sadie Gurman and Tami Abdollah in Washington contributed to this report.

