Justices seem divided in key case about partisan districts

President Donald Trump condemns the mass shooting in Las Vegas _ in which at least 59 people were shot dead _ as an "act of pure evil".

President Donald Trump condemns the mass shooting in Las Vegas _ in which at least 59 people were shot dead _ as an "act of pure evil".

The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.

The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.

U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.

U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.

No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.

No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.

A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country's top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.

A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country's top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). In this June 26, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.

By MARK SHERMANAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A seemingly divided Supreme Court debated Tuesday whether to strike down a Wisconsin redistricting plan because it is too partisan, in a case that could affect elections across the country.

The big question, after an hour-long argument, is whether Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose vote appears to control the outcome, is ready for the first time to rule that electoral maps are so favorable to one party that they violate the constitutional rights of the other's voters.

Kennedy suggested, as he did in another redistricting case 13 years ago, that courts perhaps could be involved in placing limits on extremely partisan electoral maps.

But he did not tip his hand at all about whether the Wisconsin map that favors Republicans crossed a constitutional line.

The Supreme Court has never thrown out a political map because it is too partisan. Courts have struck down districts as racially biased for decades, and other partisan districting lawsuits are moving through the courts in Maryland and North Carolina.

There was little doubt about the other justices' views.

The liberal justices appeared to favor the Democratic voters who challenged the Wisconsin plan. Republicans who controlled the legislature and the governor's office adopted electoral maps that have given them a significant advantage in the state Assembly in a state that is otherwise roughly divided between the parties.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that a decision upholding the Republican-drawn districts in Wisconsin would encourage one party's lawmakers to stack the deck against their opponents when they control the process and reduce the number of legitimately contested elections.

"What becomes of the precious right to vote?" she asked.

The conservative justices were skeptical about striking down the state's map or even involving courts in the inherently political process of redistricting.

Chief Justice John Roberts worried about involving the Supreme Court in a glut of partisan redistricting claims that would follow if the Wisconsin Democrats prevail.

"We'll have to decide in every case whether the Democrats win or the Republicans win," Roberts said, a scenario that he said would damage the court's credibility.

Throughout the session, the justices and lawyers alike appeared to cast their questions and remarks for the benefit of only member of the court whose vote seems unclear, Kennedy.

He wrote in 2004 that he had yet to be shown a good way to measure and manage excessively partisan districts.

"If workable standards do emerge to measure these burdens, however, courts should be prepared to order relief," Kennedy wrote in a redistricting case from Pennsylvania, Vieth v. Jubilirer.

Paul Smith, the same lawyer who failed to get Kennedy's vote and thus a majority 13 years ago, said technology and data analysis had so improved since then that there are good ways to measure when one party gives itself an unfair edge in creating districts.

Without the court's intervention, Smith said on behalf of the Democratic voters, the next round of redistricting after the 2020 census will see far more extreme partisan maps.

"You are the only institution in the United States that can solve this problem just as democracy is about to get worse," Smith said.

"You paint a very dire picture," Justice Samuel Alito replied dryly. He seemed unpersuaded.

Representing Wisconsin, Misha Tseytlin urged the court not to succumb to the other side's "scare tactics about what will happen next."

In Wisconsin, a lower court sifted through evidence showing that Republicans packed Democrats into some districts and spread them out across others to maximize gains for the GOP. In one analysis, Democrats captured far fewer state Assembly seats even when they won roughly the same percentage of the statewide vote as Republicans.

The lower court concluded that the districting plans were drawn to discriminate against Democrats, the Republicans' advantage would endure even in the face of a strong Democratic showing at the polls and the plans could not be explained by other, non-partisan reasons.

The state is arguing the justices should put an end to courts' consideration of partisanship in districting plans and cautioning that far from being manageable, a ruling for the Democratic voters would open the door to a flood of lawsuits that would be based on cherry-picked evidence and hard for judges to manage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.