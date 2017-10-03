GOP leaders says no action on gun legislation

A gun store owner said the Las Vegas attacker made purchases at his store in the past.

A gun store owner said the Las Vegas attacker made purchases at his store in the past.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.

Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

President Donald Trump condemns the mass shooting in Las Vegas _ in which at least 59 people were shot dead _ as an "act of pure evil".

President Donald Trump condemns the mass shooting in Las Vegas _ in which at least 59 people were shot dead _ as an "act of pure evil".

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., right, standing with her husband Mark Kelly, left, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., right, listens as her husband Mark Kelly, left, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

By MATTHEW DALYAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican leaders made clear Tuesday that Congress will take no action on gun legislation in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas. They refused to entertain Democratic demands to expand background checks for gun purchases, but also shelved their own House bill that would have loosened access to gun silencers.

"I think it's premature to be discussing legislative solutions, if there are any," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters after the mass shooting that killed at least 59 people and wounded hundreds more.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said there is no plan for the House to act soon on the silencer bill, which a Republican-led House committee backed last month. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, said it would help hunters protect their hearing.

The silencer bill is "not scheduled right now. I don't know when it will be scheduled," Ryan said.

The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms and fear any challenge to their fealty.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., said action on guns after Las Vegas was unnecessary, "We are not going to knee-jerk react to every situation."

Four years ago, after the deadly school shooting in Newtown, a bipartisan bill on background checks failed in the Senate.

The complicated politics of guns was personified by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat up for re-election next year in a state carried overwhelmingly by President Donald Trump.

Manchin, who co-sponsored the failed bill that would have expanded background checks, said Tuesday, "I come from a gun state and I am a protector of Second Amendment rights and I understand these people's fear."

West Virginia residents "cherish the right to be able to go hunting with their family ... sport shooting and all the things we do enjoy," Manchin said, adding that any potential legislation must be based in common sense.

"It's just common sense to say that if a person is such a risk to get on an airplane that they get (put) on the no-fly list, don't you think there should be some concern and prevention from them being able to still buy a gun in America?" Manchin said, adding that any movement on the issue will depend on Trump.

"The president could really take a lead on this. He really could," Manchin said.

Trump has called the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor music festival an "act of pure evil" and declared the nation would unite behind the survivors.

Asked about gun laws, the president said, "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

Democrats pressed for a response.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said on Twitter: "It's not 'political' to urge action to stop the regular killing of Americans by guns. It's responsibility. Silence is the political choice."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that the GOP-backed silencer bill could have deadly consequences.

"One of the few ways the police had to go after this shooter was they could look for the sound, try to hear the sound of where the guns came from," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "Thank God our colleagues on the other side of the aisle have pulled back on this bill."

Schumer and other Democrats noted that Republicans postponed a hearing on the silencer bill in June when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and others were shot at a congressional baseball practice.

"When two mass shootings force you to delay a bill that would make those mass shootings harder to detect and stop, maybe that's a sign you ought to let go of the bill once and for all," Schumer said.

Besides the silencer measure, House GOP leaders had been moving forward with a bill to allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states. A vote on that measure also seemed unlikely.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was "open-minded to anything that would shed light on what happened and how to fix it without giving people false hope that we're one law change from fixing things like this."

____

Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon and video producer Noreen Nasir contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.