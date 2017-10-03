WANTED: man wanted for attacking officer in Hickman, KY

Investigators in Fulton County, Kentucky are looking for a man accused of attacking a police officer.

According to Deputy David Thomas with the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, an officer from the Hickman Police Department was responding to a 911 call about a domestic incident at Davis Park on Oct. 2.

The officer tried to take Courtney Betts, 26, into custody.

Thomas said Betts attacked the officer and hit him in the head before running from the scene.

Anyone with information about Betts' whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

Betts is wanted on charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

