The Latest: White House calls Philadelphia man a hero

(AP Photo/Ronda Churchill). Melissah Burke and her husband Stephen, of Seattle, walk along the Las Vegas Strip near Mandalay Bay hotel and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, who were attending the music festival last night where a m...

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP). A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

(AP Photo/John Locher). People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A broken window is seen at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the window and ...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Reed Broschart, center, hugs his girlfriend Aria James on the Las Vegas Strip in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a concert Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, both of Ventura, Calif., attended the concert.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:56 a.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has singled out a Philadelphia financial planner as a hero during Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sanders told reporters Monday that Mike McGarry lay atop younger people at the country music concert targeted by a gunman in a nearby hotel.

McGarry told KYW-TV that he did it because, "I'm 53, they're in their 20s. I lived a decent life so far, I'd rather them live longer than me."

McGarry didn't realize he'd been praised nationally because he was on a flight home when Sanders addressed the media. He says his wife, a registered nurse, was more of a hero than him - putting a tourniquet on one of those wounded.

McGarry says, "We're just trying to help other people. I don't think I did anything spectacular."

___

6:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously."

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about gun laws, the president said "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

___

4:45 a.m.

Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

Aldean wrote on Instagram that his "heart aches for the victims and their families."

Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527.

The country star pleaded for people to stand together and "stop the hate."

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.

___

12:15 a.m.

Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527.

Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street.

Concert-goers described scenes of horror and heroism.

One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger to comfort him as he died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger.

Many carried the wounded to their own cars to drive to the hospital where they waited in lines of ambulances at emergency rooms.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.