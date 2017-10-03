KSP: Child porn found on middle school teacher's phone

A Webster County Middle School teacher is in jail after authorities say child pornography was found on her phone.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to help the Webster County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation on September 13.

During the investigation, troopers say a search warrant on a cellphone belonging to 48-year-old Lucia C. Jenkins, of Providence, revealed several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance.

Jenkins was arrested Monday night.

She is being held in the Webster County Detention Center without bond on four counts of possess or view matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.