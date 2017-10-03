Webster Co. teacher accused of having child porn in jail on drug-related charges

UPDATE: A Webster County Middle School teacher accused of having child pornography on her phone is in jail again.

Through the investigation, KSP said she was also found conspiring and trafficking meth and other controlled substances.

She was placed in the Webster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS: A Webster County Middle School teacher is in jail after authorities say child pornography was found on her phone.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to help the Webster County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation on September 13.

During the investigation, troopers say a search warrant on a cellphone belonging to 48-year-old Lucia C. Jenkins, of Providence, revealed several photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance.

Webster County schools: 'No reason to believe the arrest is associated with a school-related incident. (Teacher faces child porn charges) pic.twitter.com/zR1S8vDc5L — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 3, 2017

Jenkins was arrested Monday night and is facing four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

She bonded out Wednesday and is expected back in court on Tuesday, October 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.