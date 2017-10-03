October 3, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

October 3, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
The 44th Annual Taste of Louisville

Wednesday, October 18
6:00pm
Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field
2700 Gast Blvd.
Over 50 food and beverage exhibitors
Tickets on sale now for $65 per person or $750 for a table of 8
Order online at thetasteoflouisville.com
Download The Taste of Louisville phone app on Apple and Android for a $10 discount
Benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocence, and Jill's Wish

Gilda's Club Louisville presents Wigs on Tap

Thursday, 6pm
Copper & Kings
1111 E. Main Street
$40 in advance; $50 at the door; $20 designated driver
Live music by Kudmani
Prizes, silent auction, cocktails, appetizers
WigsonTap.org

