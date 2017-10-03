WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 3, 2017: Disagreement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our nation was founded on disagreement, but there isn’t a lot of room for disagreement these days. Whatever side people are on, they are completely sure they are right. Many people don’t know how to disagree anymore.

Some college students think it’s okay to shout down a speaker they disagree with and some people think it ok to use violence to prevent a speaker from speaking. We need to be able to talk about things rationally, hear the other side’s opinion, and surround ourselves with some friends who don’t simply tell us what we want to hear.

We shouldn’t “defriend” all opposing views on Facebook. Some of those posts help us understand what people think who have differing views from us. When Abraham Lincoln was President, he surrounded himself with people who had very different views, including three who ran against him in the 1860 election. He helped keep a country together.

We can all work on doing a lot more listening. It would help us better understand those we disagree with and hopefully we could then just agree to disagree.

