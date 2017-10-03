WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 3, 2017: Disagreement

Area searches, evidence retrieval and out-of-season ginseng enforcement are some of the things Fury and the team are assigned to do.More >>
Area searches, evidence retrieval and out-of-season ginseng enforcement are some of the things Fury and the team are assigned to do.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. According to MetroSafe, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the vehicles struck Bus 0156 in the side.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. According to MetroSafe, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the vehicles struck Bus 0156 in the side.More >>
A Kentucky man is accused of shoplifting from an area Walmart, but it's what else he allegedly did that's got law enforcement officials raising eyebrows.More >>
A Kentucky man is accused of shoplifting from an area Walmart, but it's what else he allegedly did that's got law enforcement officials raising eyebrows.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel made the announcement at a news conference on campus Tuesday.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel made the announcement at a news conference on campus Tuesday.More >>
Leet announced her bit for the office on Tuesday.More >>
Leet announced her bit for the office on Tuesday.More >>