UofL to name acting AD this afternoon

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will hold a 3:45 p.m. news conference to name the school's acting athletic director.

The acting athletic director will take over the duties of Tom Jurich, who was placed on administrative leave by Postel last week.

