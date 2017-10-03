Mets let go longtime pitching coach and head trainer

NEW YORK (AP) - Following a painful season, the injury-riddled New York Mets are making changes to their coaching staff and medical department.
Two days after Terry Collins stepped down as manager, the team announced Tuesday that longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in that role next year but has been offered another job in the organization.
Also, the Mets say head trainer Ray Ramirez won't be back in 2018. Ramirez has held that position since 2005.
The rest of the training and conditioning staff will stay on next season.
Collins becomes a special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson. After the season finale Sunday, the 68-year-old Collins confirmed his seven-year tenure as manager was over and he was taking a position in the front office.
Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be granted permission to speak to other teams, pending the choice of a new manager.
New York expects to keep hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock, who is under contract for next year. Alderson says Long has expressed interest in interviewing for the manager's job.
