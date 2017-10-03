Sleep positioners can cause infants to suffocate, FDA warns

(RNN) – The FDA is reminding parents and caregivers not to put babies in sleep positioners. Sometimes called “anti-roll” products or “nests” can cause suffocation and death, officials say.

The most common type of sleep positioners feature bolsters attached to each side of a thin mat and a wedges to elevate the baby’s head. The product is intended to keep a baby in a desired position while sleeping and are often used with infants under 6 months old, the FDA said.

In the past 13 years there have been 12 known instances of babies dying from suffocation associated with sleep positioners. Most of the babies died after rolling from the side to the stomach. The commission has also received many reports of babies who were placed on their sides in sleep positioners and found in dangerous positions next to or within the product.

To prevent sleep-related crib deaths, including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the American Academy of Pediatrics says that babies should sleep on their backs, positioned on a firm, empty surface. There should be no toys, blankets, soft objects, pillows or loose bedding.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE FDA THAT CAN SAVE YOUR BABY’S LIFE:

NEVER use infant sleep positioners. Using this type of product to hold an infant on his or her side or back is dangerous.

NEVER put pillows, blankets, loose sheets, comforters, or quilts under a baby or in a crib. These products also can be dangerous. Babies don’t need pillows and adequate clothing—instead of blankets—can keep them warm.

ALWAYS keep cribs and sleeping areas bare. That means you should also never put soft objects or toys in sleeping areas.

ALWAYS place a baby on his or her back at night and during nap time. An easy way to remember this is to follow the ABCs of safe sleep: “Alone on the Back in a bare Crib.”

