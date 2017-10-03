Twins leave Miguel Sano off playoff roster vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) - Minnesota left All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano off its roster for the Twins' AL wild-card playoff game against the New York Yankees after he failed to fully recover from an injured left shin.
Sano missed 38 games after fouling a ball off his shin, returned as a pinch hitter Friday and was Minnesota's designated hitter Saturday and Sunday. He was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning of Sunday's regular-season finale after feeling discomfort in the leg. Sano went 1 for 8 with three strikeouts in the series against Detroit and finished the season with a .264 average. 28 homers and 77 RBIs in 114 games.
Kennys Vargas or Robbie Grossman likely will be the DH in Tuesday night's game.
Luis Severino (14-6) starts for the Yankees and Ervin Santana (16-8) for the Twins.
New York kept left-hander CC Sabathia and right-hander Sonny Gray among its nine relief pitchers. Minnesota's bullpen includes a pair of starters, Jose Berrios and Adalberto Mejia.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
Three Americans win a Nobel Prize for their discoveries about the body's biological clockMore >>
Three Americans win a Nobel Prize for their discoveries about the body's biological clockMore >>