Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet announces run for mayor

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet wants to be the city's next mayor.

Leet, a republican, announced her bit for the office on Tuesday.

She has been outspoken against LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and called for his removal earlier this year.

Leet has also been involved in crafting new legislation for the council's guidelines for dealing with sexual harassment accusations.

“We have an important decision to make — we can either keep building bike lanes, or we can begin building a better city by solving the tough issues," Leet said in a press release. "The lack of leadership in our community has destroyed families from drug overdoses, violent crime and gangs. Our priorities must change so that all areas of our community are safer and more prosperous."

The election for Louisville mayor takes place in 2018.

