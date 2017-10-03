Woman dies after crash on Natcher Pkwy

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Ohio County.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 7:30 on the William Natcher Parkway.

According to the sheriff's office, Raylynn Ward, of Beaver Dam, was driving north on the parkway when she tried to pass James Decker, also of Beaver Dam.

We're told Ward ran off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, and then hit Decker’s vehicle in the left rear quarter-panel causing his vehicle to turn counter-clockwise and go into a slide.

Decker’s vehicle then flipped several times, crossed the median, and came to rest in the southbound lane.

James' wife, Ethel Decker, was a passenger in his vehicle. She was taken by medical helicopter to a Louisville hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

James Decker was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. No word on his condition.

Ward was not hurt.

We'll keep you updated.

