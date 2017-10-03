Talent management group: Dismiss ex-football star's lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal lawsuit linking a talent management company to alleged improper use of ex-Ohio State athletes' photos should be tossed out because there's no evidence the company did anything wrong, according to a court filing.
IMG Worldwide, Inc. and related entities are also backing Ohio State's request to have the lawsuit dismissed, saying the university is immune from such legal action, an IMG attorney said in the filing Monday.
The lawsuit "does not specifically allege that IMG did anything in connection with any alleged wrongdoing, or is about to do anything wrongful that should be prevented," said Joseph Castrodale, a Cleveland lawyer representing IMG.
At issue is a lawsuit filed earlier this year by former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman against the university and naming IMG and Honda as co-defendants.
Among programs targeted by the complaint is a Honda-sponsored collection of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players, including Spielman.
The lawsuit accuses the university and the companies of "unjust and monopolistic behaviors" and asks for compensation above $75,000, as is typical in such complaints. It notes that Ohio State makes millions of dollars from merchandising programs involving former athletes.
Spielman's class-action lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.
The Honda contract was with IMG, according to the university. Honda has declined to comment.
Last month, the university asked federal judge Michael Watson to dismiss the lawsuit. Federal courts don't have jurisdiction over the complaint and Spielman hasn't met a legal burden required in such antitrust lawsuits, Ohio State said.
A message was left with Spielman's attorney, who is expected to oppose IMG's request.
___
Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country's top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.More >>
A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country's top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>