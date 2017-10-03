UofL names Vince Tyra acting athletic director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville on Tuesday announced its new acting athletic director.

Vince Tyra will take over for Tom Jurich, who was placed on paid administrative leave following last week's FBI investigation into criminal allegations at several prominent college basketball programs.

"I know Tom," Tyra said. "He's a good friend. He's been a terrific advocate of me and my family."

UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel made the announcement at a news conference on campus Tuesday.

Tyra brings an interesting trifecta to the University of Louisville. He's the son of the late UofL basketball star Charlie Tyra, he played baseball at the University of Kentucky and is among the ownership group of Louisville FC, the city's minor-league soccer squad.

"Vince has been around athletics his entire life," Postel said.

He was the president and CEO of ISCO Industries, a Louisville-based piping company, and is now on its board of directors.

Over the summer, the 1984 Trinity High School graduate was named board chairman of Florida-based Elite Medical Staffing.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a partner at Southfield Capital, a Connecticut-based private equity firm at which he's worked for the last decade.

Tumultuous Week

The last week has brought a whirlwind of drama to the UofL campus.

Nearly two years to the day after escort queen Katina Powell's bombshell memoir rocked the basketball program with allegations of cash-for-sex at parties involving players and recruits, the FBI announced its far-reaching probe into claims of bribery and corruption at at least seven major college programs.

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave, and he appears poised for a legal fight with the university. Former UofL player and assistant coach David Padgett was named acting basketball coach on Friday, just two days before the team began workouts ahead of the new season.

Pitino's boss, Jurich, was placed on paid leave, but Tuesday brought the news about his acting replacement.

