Driver in deadly Webster Co. crash sentenced to 10 years

The man who pleaded guilty in the death of a Webster County teenager has been sentenced.

At a Tuesday morning sentencing hearing, Maxwell McMain learned he will serve 10 years behind bars for manslaughter.

Max McMain will serve 10 years behind bars on the manslaughter charge. He turned to Kaci's family and apologized; asked for forgiveness. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 3, 2017

In September, McMain pleaded guilty to manslaughter and operating a vehicle under the influence. He was initially charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Kaci Wood.

Authorities say McMain was twice the legal limit when he went off the road last June and crashed off Kentucky 492.

Wood was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries.

After the sentencing, I asked Max if he had anything to say. He told me "no, not really." Hear from his grandmother tonight at 6 pic.twitter.com/9wazhwpXul — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 3, 2017

