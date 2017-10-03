Mayfield, KY police investigating deadly shooting

Police in Mayfield, Kentucky are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, they responded to the 1800 block of South 10th Street for a call about a shooting. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

When they arrived, police say they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as Pamela Jones Williams, 57, of Mayfield, and Steven Lyn Yarbrough, 58, of Mayfield.

Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Madisonville, Ky.

