Fmr. Morganfield police chief sentenced

The former Morganfield Police Chief has been sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of public trust and theft by unlawful taking.

Court documents show Craig Bolds pleaded guilty in August.

Bolds was arrested in July 2016, accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of evidence from the department.

He resigned as police chief a couple of months before he was arrested.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.