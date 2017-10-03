Bridge restrictions in Henderson Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Henderson County.
The Spottsville Bridge over the Green River on U.S. 60 will be reduced to one lane Wednesday and Thursday.
Kentucky Highway officials say they'll be doing a detailed inspection of the bridge. Flaggers will be on scene to alternate the flow of traffic on the bridge.
The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Area searches, evidence retrieval and out-of-season ginseng enforcement are some of the things Fury and the team are assigned to do.More >>
Area searches, evidence retrieval and out-of-season ginseng enforcement are some of the things Fury and the team are assigned to do.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. According to MetroSafe, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the vehicles struck Bus 0156 in the side.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. According to MetroSafe, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the vehicles struck Bus 0156 in the side.More >>
A Kentucky man is accused of shoplifting from an area Walmart, but it's what else he allegedly did that's got law enforcement officials raising eyebrows.More >>
A Kentucky man is accused of shoplifting from an area Walmart, but it's what else he allegedly did that's got law enforcement officials raising eyebrows.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel made the announcement at a news conference on campus Tuesday.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel made the announcement at a news conference on campus Tuesday.More >>
Leet announced her bit for the office on Tuesday.More >>
Leet announced her bit for the office on Tuesday.More >>