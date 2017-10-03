Bridge restrictions in Henderson Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Henderson County.

The Spottsville Bridge over the Green River on U.S. 60 will be reduced to one lane Wednesday and Thursday.

Kentucky Highway officials say they'll be doing a detailed inspection of the bridge. Flaggers will be on scene to alternate the flow of traffic on the bridge.

The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.