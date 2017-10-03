TDL Week 8: Apollo vs Christian Co.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MetroSafe.More >>
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Powell is the self-proclaimed former madam at the center of the University of Louisville prostitution scandal.More >>
Powell is the self-proclaimed former madam at the center of the University of Louisville prostitution scandal.More >>
Longtime residents of Old Louisville have seen a spike in investments in their neighborhood.More >>
Longtime residents of Old Louisville have seen a spike in investments in their neighborhood.More >>
Stewart Spalding, 37, passed away Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer.More >>
Stewart Spalding, 37, passed away Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer.More >>
Retired LMPD Officer Curtis Flaherty is accused of covering up the alleged sexual abuse of minors by the officers he oversaw in the Youth Explorer Program.More >>
Retired LMPD Officer Curtis Flaherty is accused of covering up the alleged sexual abuse of minors by the officers he oversaw in the Youth Explorer Program.More >>