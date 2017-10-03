Police: Shoplifting suspect drank a beer, ate a corn dog at local Walmart

David Pethel is accused of trying to shoplift from the Walmart store in Shepherdsville. (Source: Bullitt County Jail)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man is accused of shoplifting from an area Walmart, but it's what else he allegedly did that's got law enforcement officials raising eyebrows.

David Pethel, 55, "and his suspicious actions" landed him in the Bullitt County Jail recently.

The Shepherdsville Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday that the day before Pethel walked into the Walmart store there and caught the attention of the loss-prevention team.

"As they followed the suspect, they witnessed him place $241 worth of items in his cart, drink a 20-ounce beer and eat a corn dog," the post read.

Pethel then allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

He's now charged with theft.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.