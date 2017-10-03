Child hurt in JCPS bus crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A school bus collided with a car on a Louisville interstate Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. The bus involved is JCPS bus #0156.

Emergency crews reported one child on the bus was complaining of being hurt. The child will be checked out and may be transported to the hospital. The child's condition is not known.

One adult was also hurt, but it is not clear how badly.

From the Trimarc network of cameras, both lanes appear closed at this time. Traffic will be heavy and slow moving into downtown Louisville until the wreck is cleared.

Air 3 is over the scene, showing children being moved onto an alternate bus to continue on their way home.

We will update this story.

