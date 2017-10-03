UPDATE: 4 children treated after JCPS bus crash on I-64

Children from Bus 0156 were placed onto another bus to be taken home. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

Two cars collided on I-64 West at Grinstead Drive, them one of which hit the bus in the side. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was struck in the side by a car after that vehicle and another involved in an accident on a Louisville interstate Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on I-64 West at the Grinstead Drive exit. According to MetroSafe, two cars were involved in a collision and one of the vehicles struck Bus 0156 in the side.

Initial reports said one child was complaining of injuries, but Daniel Kemp, a JCPS spokesman, said four students were taken to hospitals to be checked out. None of the injuries appeared to be serious. An adult from one of the cars involved was also being treated. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately available.

I-64 West was reopened to traffic around 5:10 p.m. after the vehicles involved were moved to the right shoulder of the road. Drivers should expect delays until traffic stalled behind the crash is cleared out.

The students aboard Bus 0156 have been placed onto another bus to continue their way home.

