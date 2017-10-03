1 lane of Wickliffe Bridge open after semi truck spills lumber

One lane of the Wickliffe Bridge is open after a lumber spill on Tuesday afternoon, October 3.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, a semi truck went off the road just before the bridge and spilled its load of lumber.

Only the semi truck was involved and the driver reportedly had a cut on his arm.

Authorities on scene are redirecting traffic at the bridge.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is running.

If you live in Missouri, you can take the ferry across the Mississippi River and on to Paducah.

If you live in Illinois, you'll want to head to I-24 and take it south to Paducah.

