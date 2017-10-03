Louisville names Vince Tyra as acting athletic director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has named university foundation board member Vince Tyra as acting replacement for athletic director Tom Jurich, who's on paid administrative leave as the school addresses its involvement in a federal bribery investigation of men's basketball recruits.
University interim President Greg Postel announced Tyra's hiring on Tuesday. The move comes nearly a week after Postel placed Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave following the school's acknowledgement of inclusion in the federal probe.
Jurich is on paid leave and his status will be reviewed at the Oct. 18 trustee meeting. Pitino is on unpaid leave, and the athletic board voted Monday to proceed with firing him after 16 seasons as Cardinals coach.
Tyra joined the University of Louisville Foundation, a fundraising arm of the school, as a board member in February. The Louisville native and businessman is the son of Cardinals basketball great Charlie Tyra and played baseball at rival Kentucky.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>