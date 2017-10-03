Arizona State journalism school, Facebook fight fake news

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona State University's journalism school has partnered with Facebook on a project to increase news literacy and combat false news.
The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication launched a news laboratory Tuesday that will work with news organizations to fight the proliferation of misinformation.
The project is funded by Facebook, which has come under criticism for its handling of fake articles that circulated widely on many social media platforms during the presidential election last year. Facebook recently launched a notification on its site that helps users spot false news.
It's born out of a meeting earlier this year of news literacy experts from around the world who gathered to discuss how to better educate the public on distinguishing between false and accurate news.
At the Cronkite school, professors and students will run a lab that will work with news organizations and communities around the country.
"I think the elections not only in the United States but also in England, in other places, have put a focus on the reach and power of completely fabricated stories. And those of us who work in the news literacy arena, we're having a crisis point," said Eric Newton, the lab's co-founder.
Newton gave the example of a Phoenix rally earlier this year in which a photo of a massive crowd circulated and was falsely reported as depicting spectators waiting for President Donald Trump. The photo was of a crowd in 2016 waiting to celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers, which had just won an NBA championship.
Newton says the lab at the Cronkite school will focus on collaborating with teachers, librarians and news organizations to find best practices for not only detecting false news but finding credible sources. The first major organization that the lab is partnering with is McClatchy, a major publisher with 30 media companies.
The move follows a partnership Facebook announced in December with several news organizations - including The Associated Press - to fact check stories posted on the social media network that a large number of people flag as possibly fake.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a somber script after 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas, saying the nation would unite behind the survivors and declining to engage in debate as to whether gun control laws should tightenMore >>