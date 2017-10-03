No more East vs West, NBA says captains will choose all-star teams

Players listen to the Canadian anthem play before the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(RNN) – The NBA is changing its all-star game format, ditching the East vs. West theme in favor of the old schoolyard choose-up teams format.

The league said Tuesday that the two all-star starters from each conference with the most fan votes will be appointed captains of their respective teams.

The captains will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves to build their teams, regardless of conference affiliation.

“I’m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets said.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will be the first without a matchup between the eastern and western conferences.

The NBA's doing away with East vs. West for the All-Star Game.



Teams will now be picked by captains, so it'll basically be like this: pic.twitter.com/iaQqXAzg5s — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 3, 2017

The player selection process will be the same as last season. A combination of fans, players and media will vote together to select the starters, and the coaches from each conference will select the reserves.

The game will be played for charity. The game will be in Los Angeles, and the teams will choose local charity that will benefit the area.

