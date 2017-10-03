Student teacher charged with rape in Muhlenberg Co.

A Muhlenberg County high school student teacher is arrested after police say she had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Kentucky State Police tell us they got a complaint that 24-year-old Sarah McVey Wood was having sex with one of her students at the High School West Campus.

They say because of her position as a student teacher, her actions constitute felony charges.

Woods is being charged with 2 counts of 3rd-degree rape.

