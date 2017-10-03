Pedestrian death on I-64 closes the interstate

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car, closing a major interstate in Louisville Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-64 East near the Gene Snyder (I-265), according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Right now I-64 East is completely shut down at I-265 so emergency crews can investigate and clear the scene. Police shut down traffic on I-65 and I-265 from getting onto I-64 to help alleviate some of the traffic.

The pedestrian who was hit died, according to officials, but we do not know the circumstances at this point.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.