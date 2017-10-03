Tyra impresses UofL coaches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vince Tyra didn't waste any time getting to work at UofL.

The Cards news vice president of athletics met with the school's head coaches on Tuesday night.

"Right now the intent likely is to build a relationship with Vince and through long term relationships is how you build the trust and that starts today," UofL men's soccer head coach Ken Lolla said.

All but one coach on the campus, men's tennis head coach Rex Ecarma, have been hired by Tom Jurich. Jurich remains on paid administrative leave. Tyra, who is friends with Jurich and his son, Mark, the Cards senior associate athletic director for development, has been successful in the corporate sector and will put those leadership skills to use in his new job.

"I'm all in, and for the period of time that my skills and my leadership can be leveraged to create some stability here and growth and build upon what we have here, I'm here," Tyra said.

"I'm impressed," UofL swimming and diving head coach Arthur Albiero said. "I'm looking forward to really getting to know him. I appreciate his heart and he's a Cardinal fan just like me and I think we'll get along and we're gonna work together. That's where we are right now, we're gonna work together, all of us, I think that's the biggest thing out of yesterdays meeting as a group of coaches, that we want to be part of the solution here in any way we can."

