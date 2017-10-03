Metro Council committee votes to approve $30M bond for LouCity soccer stadium land

This is a rendering of what LouCity FC wants their stadium to look like. (Source: LouCity FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fans, coaches and players packed Metro Council Tuesday in support of the city's plan to provide Louisville City FC with land for a new soccer stadium in Butchertown.

Under the plan, the city will spend $30 million to purchase and develop the land.

The club will build the stadium using its own money.

The city says there's no risk to taxpayers because LCFC will repay the city every penny should the deal collapse.

"We structured this deal purposely to minimize the risk for the city," Jeff Mosley, General Counsel for the Mayor's Office, said. "And once again, if the deal goes south we have land in our pocket that has value so we will not be left in a bad situation."

But not everyone is on board.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville Mayor announces $200 million Butchertown development, including soccer stadium

"Would this investment of taxpayer money be better suited to a more economically distressed part of our city?," Pegasus Institute founder Jordan Harris asked. "There are many other parts of our city that are economically distressed more so than our waterfront that could use an investment of $30 million."

The committee passed the resolution funding the bonds for the city's part of the deal.

That will now head to the full council for a vote during the meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12.

But a resolution creating a Tax Increment Financing District was tabled for further discussion later this week.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.