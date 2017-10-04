Man shot in Jeffersontown in serious condition

The shooting happened on Snively Avenue Tuesday night. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One man was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Jeffersontown.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of Snively Avenue, off of Taylorsville Road just north of the Watterson Trail.

Police say one man was shot. When crews arrived they rushed him to University Hospital.

He is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

