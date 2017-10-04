Councilwoman Leet hopes to challenge Mayor Greg Fischer in 2018

Leet has voiced her disapproval for LMPD Chief Steve Conrad several times. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Angela Leet wants a title change in 2018. She's hoping to say goodbye to her Metro Council seat and put "Mayor" in front of her name.

"I saw an opportunity where I could provide a different perspective," Leet said.

Leet is buckled up for the uphill ride.

"You're talking about a county that voted for Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Kerry and Al Gore in all the last presidential elections," Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey said.

There hasn't been a republican mayor representing metro Louisville since the 60s. However, former Republican party chair Bill Stone thinks Leet has a chance, primarily because she's not a man.

"Women appear to be less threatening to the Jefferson County electorate from the republican side," Stone said. "Than a tough strong male would be."

Leet has been vocal about supporting victims of sexual harassment, and her differences with the police chief, during her time on the city council.

She believes her experience as a mother will influence her campaign. She's planning to focus on the combating drugs and crime as well.

"When I see some areas of our town where children can't go out their front door and be safe, or at their kitchen table, that is very troubling for me," Leet said.

"If I were Angela Leet, I'd remind people that this current democratic administration screwed up the Walmart deal so bad that is set the west end back several years," Stone said.

"Right now all we know is that she's a republican running for mayor," Senator McGarvey said. "There might be a primary in the republican election. She may not even win the primary and challenge Greg Fischer. I don't even know if it's worth talking about if she can beat him. I don't think anybody can at this point."

Leet plans to begin her campaign with a mobile headquarters to get to know more constituents outside of her district.

