Appeals court to consider defamation case against Bill Cosby

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo Bill Cosby departs Montgomery County Courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. A woman is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate a lawsui...

BOSTON (AP) - A federal appeals court is set to examine a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby by a woman who claims he raped her decades ago.

Katherine McKee is asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday to reinstate her lawsuit against Cosby, which a federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed in February.

The former actress says Cosby defamed her in a letter that his lawyer sent to the New York Daily News demanding a retraction of a 2014 story about McKee's rape allegations.

McKee's lawyer says the letter was a "purposeful attack" on her character and reputation made with "ill will, malevolence and evil intent."

The judge who dismissed the lawsuit said Cosby's letter was protected by the First Amendment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.