Officer shoots at actor mistaken for robber on movie set

The officer arrived and saw the actor in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon. (Source: City of Crawfordsville/YouTube)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN (RNN) - New surveillance video was released after an Indiana police officer fired a shot at an actor who was portraying a robber in a movie scene on Sept. 26.

Police were responding to the scene of a possible robbery at Backstep Brewing Co. A 911 caller told police that a man in a ski mask walked into the brewery with a gun, according to Fox59.

The officer arrived and saw the actor, Jim Duff, in a ski mask walking backward out of the door with what appeared to be a weapon.

The officer didn’t know that Duff was filming a scene for a movie when he told him to drop his weapon.

Duff, who was still facing away from the police, turned around with the weapon in hand and one officer shot at him.

The shot missed and no one was injured.

Duff took off his ski mask, dropped the weapon and told police that he was filming a movie.

The brewery and the production company reportedly did not notify police or any of the surrounding businesses that a movie was being filmed there.

He was taken into custody, until police could confirm that he was part of a movie scene.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.