Gunman's secret life thwarts investigators' hunt for motive

The FBI interviewed the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returned home from a trip to Asia.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.More >>
A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. She was not shot.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Sen. Diane Feinstein, D - CA, said her daughter had planned to go to the concert that was the site of a mass shooting, but changed plans at the last minute. (Source: CNN)More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victimsMore >>
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victimsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
