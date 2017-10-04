Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning

President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
The man formed a human chain to lead his family and dozens more to safety during the shooting, but was shot in the neck when he stood up to warn others to get down.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
'Words can't begin explain my sadness' - Stars from Reba McEntire to Nicolas Cage react to Las Vegas shootingMore >>
The deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country concert has taken the lives of school teachers, a youth football coach, local business owners and a nurseMore >>
Witness and survivor accounts from Las Vegas shooting massacreMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
