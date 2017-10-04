Fatal shooting under investigation after woman calls 911, says she shot husband

A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of Jacobs Ridge Road in Verona about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said.

Kentucky State Police questioned the woman overnight and were on the scene investigating for several hours overnight, they said.

State police will not release information on the case until an agency spokesman arrives for work later Wednesday, police dispatchers said.

