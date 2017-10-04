The Latest: Gambling regulators eye records of Vegas killer

A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. She was not shot.

President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.

Trump in Vegas: 'America is truly a nation in mourning'

The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.

Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Nevada gambling regulators are poring through records to try to find out more about the high stakes gambler who fatally shot 59 people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Investigators with the state's Gaming Control Board are looking for any disputes Stephen Paddock may have had as a casino patron and for mandatory transaction reports he made involving more than $10,000.

Board chairman A.G. Burnett said in an interview that investigators so far can't characterize his gambling habits.

They're also looking for information about Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Burnett says board investigators can obtain records about players from casinos and their corporate owners.

He says the FBI also has access to that information.

___

11:30 a.m.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend is being questioned by FBI agents in Los Angeles.

The official says Marilou Danley was being questioned Wednesday morning at the FBI's field office in Los Angeles and had an attorney with her.

Investigators have hoped she could shed light on what drove her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, to fatally shoot 59 people at a country music concert from his sniper's perch in a 32nd floor hotel suite.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly.

A receptionist at the office of Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Matthew Lombard confirmed he was representing Danley but declined further comment.

Danley returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines after a trip abroad that lasted weeks.

__ Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Las Vegas.

8:50 a.m.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says investigators are busy "reconstructing the life, the behavior, the pattern of activity" of the man who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

McCabe was speaking Wednesday at a cybersecurity forum in Boston.

McCabe says investigators are also looking at anyone who may have come in contact with Stephen Paddock in the days before the shooting Sunday night.

Asked if investigators had determined why Paddock carried out the attack, he said, "We are not there yet."

President Donald Trump was set to arrive Wednesday in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.

___

5 a.m.

Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.

Snyder said authorities wouldn't get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified if there was a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase.

Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

- AP writer Bob Lentz, Philadelphia

___

4:15 a.m.

A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.

The official said Paddock visited the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, around his birthday, staying for five to six days on both occasions. There were no immediate details available about those trips.

The Filipino official was not authorized to discuss the trips publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Immigration documents show Marilou Danley had been abroad for weeks and was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd, killing 59.

A U.S. law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

- AP writer Jim Gomez, Manila, Philippines

___

3:30 a.m.

Employees at two Las Vegas hotels temporarily were using handheld metal detectors to examine bags in response to a man who had opened fire on an outdoor concert from a suite in a different hotel Sunday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports visitors at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore had bags checked by security upon entry beginning early Monday. The newspaper reports fewer bags were checked Tuesday.

Both resorts are managed by casino magnate Steve Wynn. A spokesman for the hotels tells the newspaper that it initiated the screenings early Monday when police didn't know if there were multiple shooters involved in Sunday night's attack. The spokesman says they've returned to the practice of only scanning bags and guests when they "believe the need arises."

Beefed up security procedures are continuing throughout the resorts.

___

1:45 a.m.

The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn't interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

Marilou Danley's sisters were interviewed by Australia's Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: "I know that she don't know anything."

The woman said Danley is "a good person" who would've stopped Paddock had she been there.

___

1 a.m.

A nephew of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend says he's stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn't even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

Jordan Knights' aunt is Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old who recently returned to the United States from a weekslong trip abroad. The Australian man says he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago.

Knights told Australia's Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, "It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it."

The 23-year-old said he didn't give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday.

He said that Paddock "didn't seem like he was the type of guy to do that."

___

12:09 a.m.

The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

