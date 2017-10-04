The Latest: Gun shop owner recalls visit by Vegas shooter

A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. She was not shot.

The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.

Some Republicans open to banning 'bump stocks' used in Vegas

Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The FBI interviewed the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returned home from a trip to Asia.

President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

Girlfriend of Las Vegas killer says he left her in the dark

(AP Photo/John Locher). A single rose is left at the door of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). People pause at a memorial set up for victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, wit...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). People take photos of the fountain at the Bellagio hotel in front of a memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday. It was the deadli...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Marilou Danley. Girlfriend of the active shooter in the Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, incident, Danley, 62, returned to the Uni...

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila). Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Attorney Ma. Antonette Mangrobang shows the travel records of Marilou Danley in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Records showed Danley left the Philippines on Oct. 3....

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

A Texas firearms dealer who had sold handguns to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in 2010 and 2011 remembers him coming into the shop last year with girlfriend Marilou Danley.

Paul Peddle, who owns B & S Guns in Garland, Texas, said Wednesday that Paddock didn't buy anything on the most recent visit but asked about a way to modify a gun to make it easier to pull the trigger.

He said Paddock had never purchased any long guns that could have been used in the attack on a crowd of concertgoers on Sunday.

Peddle said Danley didn't show any interest in guns.

___

6:05 p.m.

A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock says he has not seen his brother for 20 years and they were not communicating.

Patrick Paddock said Wednesday he has no memories of the time the family lived in Tucson, Arizona, and he was only 3 when they moved to Southern California.

The oldest of four children, shooter Stephen Paddock was 7 when his father was arrested for bank robbery.

Patrick Paddock said he had no stories to share about growing up with Stephen Paddock.

___

6 p.m.

A former high school classmate of the Las Vegas shooter recalls him as a brainy kid who tried to blend in with the regular crowd.

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alarcon recalled Wednesday that Stephen Paddock had a dose of cynicism or irreverence toward authority.

Paddock wasn't above breaking the rules, for example, if it meant turning in the best project possible for a high school computer science class.

Alarcon knew Paddock growing up in California's San Fernando Valley as an average athlete who played pickup baseball and football in an after-school program while the two were attending separate elementary schools.

He says he never would have believed that Paddock could carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

___

5:50 p.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter sprayed 200 rounds of gunfire into the hallway when a security guard approached his hotel room, but the guard was only hit in the leg.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Wednesday that the wounded guard then helped a group of police officers clear out rooms on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

He says Stephen Paddock planned to survive and escape but didn't say how.

___

5:30 p.m.

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and several containers of an explosive commonly used in target shooting that totaled 50 pounds in his car.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Wednesday that he didn't know what Stephen Paddock was planning with the explosives, if anything.

Lombardo also said none of the cameras Paddock put up in the hotel room where he unleashed gunfire onto a concert crowd were recording. Authorities say he set up cameras in the peephole of the door and outside the room to watch for police closing in on him.

The sheriff also gave a timeline of the shooting. The first shots began at 10:05 p.m. Sunday and ended 10 minutes later.

___

5:20 p.m.

Officials say the Las Vegas shooter rented a room in downtown around the same time as an alternative music festival held Sept. 22-24.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock rented a room through Airbnb at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas but didn't know why. He says investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel.

The Life is Beautiful festival featured Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.

___

3:50 p.m.

The Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him "as a kind, caring, quiet man."

Marilou Danley's lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.

She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that "it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone."

___

3:15 p.m.

An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

Marilou Danley's lawyer said Wednesday she plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.

Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday's carnage on the Las Vegas strip.

She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.

While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.

Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.

___

This version corrects to show Danley said she had no knowledge of any plans.

____

3:04 p.m.

The high-stakes gambler who opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival crowd asked for an upper-floor suite that provided a view of the concert site.

A person who has seen Mandalay Bay hotel records that have been turned over to investigators said Wednesday they show Stephen Paddock asked for the two-room suite on the 32nd floor when he checked in last Thursday. The room wasn't available until Saturday and he moved into it then and opened fire from it the next night, killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and disclosed the information to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity.

The person said Paddock was given the room for free because he was a good customer who wagered tens of thousands of dollars each time he visited the casino.

-By Associated Press writer Ken Ritter.

___

1:55 p.m.

Nevada gambling regulators are poring through records to try to find out more about the high stakes gambler who fatally shot 58 people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Investigators with the state's Gaming Control Board are looking for any disputes Stephen Paddock may have had as a casino patron and for mandatory transaction reports he made involving more than $10,000.

Board chairman A.G. Burnett said in an interview that investigators so far can't characterize his gambling habits.

They're also looking for information about Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Burnett says board investigators can obtain records about players from casinos and their corporate owners.

He says the FBI also has access to that information.

___

11:30 a.m.

A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend is being questioned by FBI agents in Los Angeles.

The official says Marilou Danley was being questioned Wednesday morning at the FBI's field office in Los Angeles and had an attorney with her.

Investigators have hoped she could shed light on what drove her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, to fatally shoot 58 people at a country music concert from his sniper's perch in a 32nd floor hotel suite.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly.

A receptionist at the office of Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Matthew Lombard confirmed he was representing Danley but declined further comment.

Danley returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines after a trip abroad that lasted weeks.

__ Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Las Vegas.

___

8:50 a.m.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says investigators are busy "reconstructing the life, the behavior, the pattern of activity" of the man who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.

McCabe was speaking Wednesday at a cybersecurity forum in Boston.

McCabe says investigators are also looking at anyone who may have come in contact with Stephen Paddock in the days before the shooting Sunday night.

Asked if investigators had determined why Paddock carried out the attack, he said, "We are not there yet."

President Donald Trump was set to arrive Wednesday in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition.

___

5 a.m.

Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 58 people and wounded more than 500.

Snyder said authorities wouldn't get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified if there was a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase.

Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

- AP writer Bob Lentz, Philadelphia

___

4:15 a.m.

A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.

The official said Paddock visited the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, around his birthday, staying for five to six days on both occasions. There were no immediate details available about those trips.

The Filipino official was not authorized to discuss the trips publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Immigration documents show Marilou Danley had been abroad for weeks and was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd, killing 58.

A U.S. law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

- AP writer Jim Gomez, Manila, Philippines

___

3:30 a.m.

Employees at two Las Vegas hotels temporarily were using handheld metal detectors to examine bags in response to a man who had opened fire on an outdoor concert from a suite in a different hotel Sunday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports visitors at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore had bags checked by security upon entry beginning early Monday. The newspaper reports fewer bags were checked Tuesday.

Both resorts are managed by casino magnate Steve Wynn. A spokesman for the hotels tells the newspaper that it initiated the screenings early Monday when police didn't know if there were multiple shooters involved in Sunday night's attack. The spokesman says they've returned to the practice of only scanning bags and guests when they "believe the need arises."

Beefed up security procedures are continuing throughout the resorts.

___

1:45 a.m.

The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn't interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

Marilou Danley's sisters were interviewed by Australia's Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: "I know that she don't know anything."

The woman said Danley is "a good person" who would've stopped Paddock had she been there.

___

1 a.m.

A nephew of Stephen Paddock's girlfriend says he's stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn't even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

Jordan Knights' aunt is Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old who recently returned to the United States from a weekslong trip abroad. The Australian man says he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago.

Knights told Australia's Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, "It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it."

The 23-year-old said he didn't give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday.

He said that Paddock "didn't seem like he was the type of guy to do that."

___

12:09 a.m.

The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

___

This story has been corrected throughout to show that the death toll is 58, not including the gunman, based on revised information from the Clark County coroner.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.