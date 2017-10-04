Joint pain: Man charged with hiding weed in courthouse weeds

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with trying to hide marijuana in the bushes at a courthouse before a hearing on a possible probation violation.
Local media outlets reported that Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter said 21-year-old Teon Shamal La'Shane Douglas of Sanford was arrested Monday after deputies saw him putting marijuana and a cellphone and some other items in the bushes at the courthouse.
The sheriff said narcotics officers saw Douglas put about 15 grams of marijuana in the bushes at the courthouse in Sanford.
Carter said Douglas was arrested after the probation hearing and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was not known if Douglas has an attorney on the latest charges.
