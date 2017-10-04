143 arrested after protest blocks St. Louis highway traffic

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say 143 people were arrested following a protest that shut down a busy highway near downtown St. Louis.
The department on Wednesday did not say what charges those arrested during Tuesday night's protest will face, but a spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's office says they likely will face charges in municipal court.
Protesters gathered Tuesday and marched to Interstate 64, where some of them walked onto the roadway and blocked traffic for several minutes. Police arrested protesters after they left the highway.
Demonstrators have been protesting since mid-September over the acquittal of a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, in the 2011 killing of a black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.
More than 300 people have been arrested during demonstrations since the judge's verdict.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
