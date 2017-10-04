Smartphone stopped Vegas massacre bullet

A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.
