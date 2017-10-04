Smartphone stopped Vegas massacre bullet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Smartphone stopped Vegas massacre bullet

A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. (Source: Scott Nish/CNN) A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. (Source: Scott Nish/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A taxi driver said the smartphone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. She was not shot.

A crowd of some 22,000 people at a country music festival were left vulnerable to gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

The mass shooting killed 59 people and injured more than 500 people.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, died from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities are trying to determine the gunman's motive.

