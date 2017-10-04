Luck expected to practice after getting cleared by doctors

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Luck is expected to return to practice Wednesday after being cleared by team doctors.

Coach Chuck Pagano provided the latest update about 75 minutes before the Indianapolis Colts were scheduled to work out. Luck would do limited practicing, then have rehab on Thursday and work out again Friday.

It's been a long process.

Indy's franchise quarterback had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. During the recovery, Luck missed all of the team's offseason workouts, all of training camp, the entire preseason and the Colts' first four regular-season games. He's already been ruled out of Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Pagano has not said when Luck might return to game action.

But Pagano said last week that Luck would probably start out working with the Colts' scout team.

